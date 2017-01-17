Carubba Collision Donates $10,000 to SPCA Serving Erie County

Carubba Collision Corp. announced that its president, Joe Carubba, presented a $10,000 check recently to the SPCA Serving Erie County at its new SPCA animal shelter located in West Seneca, N.Y. The monies are from part of the proceeds of the 4th Annual Carubba Collision Golf Classic Tournament, which was held in August 2016 at Diamond Hawk Golf Course in Cheektowaga.

“Thanks to the tremendous support we received from our sponsors and participants of our golf tournament this year, we are thrilled to present this check which will help support the construction of the new SPCA animal shelter project in West Seneca,” said Carubba.

In April of 2017, the SPCA will be officially opening its brand-new 52,000-square-foot facility at the West Seneca, N.Y., site. This shelter will allow the SPCA to provide proper care for dozens of different species.

Accepting the check from the SPCA Serving Erie County was Executive Director Gary Willoughby, Director of Public Relations Gina Browning and Director of Development Jennifer Gurz.

“We are so appreciative of receiving this wonderful donation from the Carubba Collision Golf Classic,” said Willoughby. “We know that Mr. Carubba is very passionate about animals and has been a supporter of the work that we do here at the SPCA.”

This year’s $10,000 donation, plus the $10,000 that was donated in previous years, is part of the $50,000 pledge that has been committed by Carubba Collision for the new SPCA animal shelter. Because of Carubba Collision’s pledge of $50,000, the company will receive name recognition on the greeter station in the adoptions lobby of the new facility.