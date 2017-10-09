Carubba Collision Donation to Food Bank of WNY Will Help Feed Pets in Need

Carubba Collision Corp. President Joe Carubba recently presented a $2,500 check to the Food Bank of WNY in support of Feeding America and PetSmart Charities’ “Buy a Bag, Give a Meal” program.

For every bag of dog or cat food purchased in-store or online, PetSmart provides a meal to a pet in need served by pet shelters, animal welfare organizations and food banks – including the Food Bank of WNY.

“We are using the generous donation that Joe Carubba designated for pet-food toward the distribution of this product,” said Catherine Shick, public and community relations manager for the Food Bank of WNY. “The pet food will be available to our member agencies throughout our four-county service area. Mr. Carubba’s generosity will cover nearly 18,000 pounds of pet food – so it will really go a long way.”

Carubba Collision has 17 locations across 11 cities in Upstate New York.

“I have a tremendous amount of compassion and love for animals,” Carubba said. “I have had pets all my life and this is a wonderful program for me to get behind.”

Shick noted that many community members in need are pet owners.

“It is not uncommon for them to be faced with the tough decision of having to choose between buying food for their pet or food for themselves,” Shick added. “Thanks to Joe, our agencies will be able to easily order and offer this pet food to help their clients.”