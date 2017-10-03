Carubba Collision Expands in New York State

Carubba Collision Corp., the largest regional MSO in New York State, announced that it has acquired and opened three new shops across New York State.

The first addition to the Carubba Collision family was the acquisition of Vern’s Auto Body located in the Capital District of New York State in Amsterdam.

“Vernon O’Brien has proudly served the Amsterdam area for the past 25 years,” said Joseph Carubba, president and CEO of Carubba Collision Corp. “Once I got to know Vern, it became quite evident to me that the two companies share the same vision of delivering the best quality, speed of service and most competitive cost to our customers. Taking care of our customers is paramount for Vern and me.”

The new Carubba Collision shop will also be retaining all the employees of the former Vern’s Auto Body including Vern’s wife, Sherry O’Brien.

The new Utica shop features a 30,000-square-foot building that was the former Westinghouse plant and will serve as a flagship store for the Carubba Collision brand.

“The Utica area is fast-growing by leaps and bounds, and this location geographically fills in the region between our East Syracuse store and our new Amsterdam operation,” said Carubba.

The new Carubba Collision Syracuse operation is located in the resurging downtown area just a few short blocks from the popular Destiny Mall. This second Syracuse location will complement the existing Carubba Collision stores in Syracuse and Auburn.

Carubba Collision now has 17 stores throughout New York State. Carubba has been adding stores in New York for the past several years, and plans are to continue an aggressive growth strategy.