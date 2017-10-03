Body Shop Business
MSOs/Carubba Collision
ago

Carubba Collision Expands in New York State

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Connecticut Man Gets Four Years in Prison for Staging Car Accidents

NABC’s ‘FREE’ Program Provides Firefighters with Crash Course on How to Cut up Complex Vehicles

Houston Auto Body Association to Host Presentation on Variable Rate System

Hyundai’s New Rear-Occupant Alert System Honks Horn, Flashes Lights if Child Left Behind in Vehicle

Carubba Collision Expands in New York State

Collision Repairers Give High Marks to Regional Auto Insurers

In Battle of Grizzly vs. Car, Bear Wins

Certification: Not Just a Fad

Coordinating Committee for Automotive Repair Publishes Best Practices for Dealing with Flood-Damaged Vehicles

I-CAR Launches ‘Art and Science of Estimator Interactions’ Course

Carubba Collision Corp., the largest regional MSO in New York State, announced that it has acquired and opened three new shops across New York State.

The first addition to the Carubba Collision family was the acquisition of Vern’s Auto Body located in the Capital District of New York State in Amsterdam.

“Vernon O’Brien has proudly served the Amsterdam area for the past 25 years,” said Joseph Carubba, president and CEO of Carubba Collision Corp. “Once I got to know Vern, it became quite evident to me that the two companies share the same vision of delivering the best quality, speed of service and most competitive cost to our customers. Taking care of our customers is paramount for Vern and me.”

The new Carubba Collision shop will also be retaining all the employees of the former Vern’s Auto Body including Vern’s wife, Sherry O’Brien.

The new Utica shop features a 30,000-square-foot building that was the former Westinghouse plant and will serve as a flagship store for the Carubba Collision brand.

“The Utica area is fast-growing by leaps and bounds, and this location geographically fills in the region between our East Syracuse store and our new Amsterdam operation,” said Carubba.

The new Carubba Collision Syracuse operation is located in the resurging downtown area just a few short blocks from the popular Destiny Mall. This second Syracuse location will complement the existing Carubba Collision stores in Syracuse and Auburn.

Carubba Collision now has 17 stores throughout New York State. Carubba has been adding stores in New York for the past several years, and plans are to continue an aggressive growth strategy.

Show Full Article