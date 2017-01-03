Carubba Collision Holds Official Grand Opening for New Location

Joseph Carubba, president and CEO of Carubba Collision Corp., along with Town of Horseheads Supervisor Michael W. Edwards, held the official grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at their new Chemung County, New York Carubba Collision shop location in Horseheads.

The new Horseheads location will employ seven people initially and is expected to add an additional 12 employees within one year once the facility’s expansion plans are completed. The new facility also includes an Enterprise Rent-A-Car operation on site.

“We want to welcome Carubba Collision to our town, and we look forward to a long working relationship,” said Town Supervisor Edwards.

Added Carubba Collision Corp. president and CEO Joe Carubba, “Horseheads and Chemung County are great communities, and we are very excited for the opportunity to have our company become an integral part of a growing area. It is our desire to bring that same high level of quality auto body service to south central New York that our customers have enjoyed for so many years in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua and Onondaga Counties.”