CCAR and Electude Announce Automotive Safety Education Partnership

The Coordinating Committee For Automotive Repair (CCAR) has announced a partnership with Electude International, a global provider of automotive e-learning solutions. CCAR and Electude will deliver safety training and credentials to automotive teachers and students via Electude’s online learning system.

CCAR is a non-profit organization with a singular focus on the automotive industry and its needs for safety and hazardous material compliance and training. Founded in 1994 with grant funding from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), CCAR has been the designated EPA Compliance Assistance Center for the automotive industry for the past 24 years. CCAR is also one of the original OSHA Alliance partners and is the only OSHA Alliance partner focused on providing safety best practice information to the automotive collision and repair industries. CCAR has twice been recognized by the ASE Training Managers Council (ATMC) with their “National Excellence in Training” award and was chosen by the North American Hazmat Action Committee (NAAHAC) to develop hazardous material handling training courses (i.e. HazmatU).

“We at Electude are delighted to be partnering with CCAR. Our goal is to combine CCAR’s excellent training and credentialing offerings with Electude’s discovery-based training platform,” said Thomas Snyder, chief commercial officer of Electude. “We are confident that together we will create a superb user experience.”

Added CCAR President Charlie Ayers, “CCAR and Electude are forming what we are confident will be a long-term relationship that taps into the best both organizations have to offer. Expanding CCAR’s presence in education has been a goal of ours, and Electude is the optimal partner for making that goal a reality.”

The initial course offerings from CCAR provided in Electude will be available for fall 2018 term courses. CCAR will be offering a new credential to accompany these courses that will be available within the Electude LMS. To learn more, contact your Electude salesperson or email [email protected].