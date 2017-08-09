CCAR Introduces New and Improved Website

CCAR (Coordinating Committee For Automotive Repair) announced the launch of its new website, www.ccar-greenlink.org. This new user-friendly site has been specifically designed to be mobile-device friendly, easier to use and easier to access for all of CCAR’s best practice information as well as all HazmatU and autoEHS training.

CCAR was established in 1994 as a non-profit organization that works internationally with collision and automotive repair shops, the automotive industry, OEMs, career and technical schools, governments, municipalities and other organizations to provide best practices information and training.

In addition to being an OSHA Alliance Partner, CCAR provides training programs to address Hazardous Materials Handling requirements as outlined by the United States Department of Transportation (DOT) to keep automotive shop employees and students properly trained, safe and in compliance with current regulations.

For more information, visit www.ccar-greenlink.org, email [email protected] or call (888) 476-5465.