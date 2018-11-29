Body Shop Business
CCAR Updates Website with More OSHA Alliance Resources

CCAR (Coordinating Committee For Automotive Repair) has announced the addition of new Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Alliance content on its main website, www.ccar-greenlink.org. The new content is designed to be mobile-device friendly, easier to use and easier to access for all of CCAR’s (automotive-specific) OSHA Alliance resources.

To see the new content, click here.

The initial Alliance between OSHA and CCAR was signed in 2004 and was renewed in 2006, 2008 and again in 2015. The latest renewal is a five-year extension. CCAR’s Alliance resources have an emphasis in the areas of lift safety, Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) batteries and contaminated refigerants.

