CCC Collision Parts E-commerce Solution Now Features FCA US Parts

CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) has announced that FCA US LLC will promote select Mopar collision parts through the CCC Parts e-commerce solution to help increase collision parts sales for the company and its dealers in the U.S. CCC Parts is powered by the CCC ONE platform, which connects OEMs, insurers, collision repairers and third-party providers, allowing them to interact and transact across a variety of use cases, including new vehicle and parts sales, repair management, telematics-enabled claims and usage-based insurance.

CCC Parts is an e-commerce solution that makes it easy for parts suppliers to present and sell parts within CCC ONE, reaching thousands of collision repairers as estimates are being written. CCC Parts offers valuable add-on solutions, allowing OEMs to present promotional pricing up front during the estimating process and to tailor promotions based on characteristics of the repair, including by geography, vehicle year, make, model or part number. All parties benefit from streamlined and more efficient parts ordering, and shops get the added benefit of having their parts ordering process contained in one system, creating efficiency in parts quoting and back-end invoice reconciliation. CCC ONE is used by more than 24,000 collision repair facilities in the U.S. for estimating, parts ordering or shop management functions.

“The CCC solution is a winner because it’s integrated into the product that repairers already use, day-in and day-out.” said Keith Burtram, senior manager for Tonkin Parts Center and an early user of CCC Parts. “They don’t need to learn a new tool to do business with us, they simply view and purchase from our live inventory. We’ve seen significant sales increases since we started using the CCC Parts solution.”

“CCC is proud to support our partners in their efforts to increase parts sales and to make these important transactions more efficient and productive for everyone involved,” said Andreas Hecht, senior vice president and general manager of CCC’s OEM Services Group. “Parts sourcing and purchasing can present challenges, headaches and missed opportunities on a daily basis. The CCC Parts solution, with the added value of upfront promotional pricing, has a proven track record of connecting buyers and sellers to increase sales and improve transactions.”