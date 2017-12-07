CCC Launches Connected-Data Exchange

CCC Information Services said it has launched CCC X, “a data exchange that helps convert connected data into actionable insights and makes it available for use across the CCC network.”

CCC also announced that its network is set to add 14 new companies that will contribute and leverage connected and telematics data via CCC X.

Chicago-based CCC has a network of numerous automotive OEMs, 350 insurers, 24,000 repair facilities and other key industry players, according to the company.

Powered by the hyperscale CCC ONE platform (CCC ONE), CCC X can aggregate and normalize connected data from a variety of sources, including beacons, dongles, mobile applications, fleet and professional devices and connected cars, according to the company. CCC X can pass that data to customers on the CCC network through software-driven workflows that serve the automotive ecosystem.

Data accessed via CCC X can be deeply integrated into existing insurer business operations for UBI programs, underwriting, increased claims automation and more, according to the company. Similarly, it can be integrated into software services for repairers on the CCC network.

“The true value of connected data is rooted in what you can do with it,” said Mac Fraser, GM, Telematics, CCC. “Unlike other exchanges, CCC X enables customers to put connected data to work. It works in conjunction with the CCC ONE platform where data is enriched, becomes more meaningful, is easily shared with users who value it and can then be deployed into real-life experiences for our customers and the consumers they support.”

Key among the experiences CCC X can help transform is the claims and repair process, the company noted.

“CCC X can ingest crash data at the point of impact and because of CCC’s deep integration in claims, that data can be used to increase the digitization of the claims process – including first notice of loss, determining the potential severity of injuries, estimating damage severity, repair scheduling and beyond,” the company said in a news release.

CCC has processed more than $1 trillion of historical claims and repair estimates.

The newly announced additions to the CCC network include connected-device providers, diagnostics providers, enablers of usage-based insurance (UBI) programs and other service providers. The companies represent a broad range of service providers that will support a variety of use cases, including UBI, telematics-enabled claims, repair and safety-related services and consumer engagement and loyalty programs.

The companies are:

Access Development – Provider of location-based mobile coupons

– Provider of location-based mobile coupons Air Pro Diagnostics – Provider of OEM-compliant scanning, diagnostics and safety system calibrations

– Provider of OEM-compliant scanning, diagnostics and safety system calibrations Assured Telematics Inc. – Provider of fleet management solutions

– Provider of fleet management solutions asTech – Provider specializing in diagnostic and vehicle electronic repair solutions

– Provider specializing in diagnostic and vehicle electronic repair solutions AutoEnginuity – Provider of OEM-level, professional diagnostic scan tools

– Provider of OEM-level, professional diagnostic scan tools Azuga – Provider of rewards-driven GPS fleet tracking and insurance telematics solutions

Provider of rewards-driven GPS fleet tracking and insurance telematics solutions Baron – Provider of historical, live and forecast road weather data

– Provider of historical, live and forecast road weather data CalAmp – Provider of telematics-solution-enablement systems and services

– Provider of telematics-solution-enablement systems and services Cambridge Mobile Telematics – Provider of smartphone telematics and big data analytics

Provider of smartphone telematics and big data analytics Danlaw – Provider of automotive-grade aftermarket products that support various telematics services and verticals

– Provider of automotive-grade aftermarket products that support various telematics services and verticals Radius Networks – Provider of Bluetooth beacons for smartphone-based UBI programs

– Provider of Bluetooth beacons for smartphone-based UBI programs TrueMotion – Provider of smartphone-powered UBI and distraction programs

– Provider of smartphone-powered UBI and distraction programs Urgent.ly – Provider of digital roadside assistance and secondary towing

– Provider of digital roadside assistance and secondary towing Vehcon – Provider of VIN, mileage and visual verification technologies

“We’re thrilled to add these providers to our network,” Fraser said. “Each brings valuable data to the broad automotive ecosystem, which can be directly and seamlessly delivered to OEMs, insurers, collision repairers and other interested parties. We look forward to working with each of them and welcoming more data sources to CCC X.”