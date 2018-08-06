CCC Introduces CCC OEM Care with Participation from Eight OEMs

CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) has announced the availability of CCC OEM Care, a suite of solutions that support OEM certification programs and enable collision repairers, insurers and auto manufacturers to collaborate on safe, quality repairs.

Included in the suite are CCC Shop Locator (Shop Locator), CCC Network Dashboard (Network Dashboard), CCC Checklists (Checklists), as well as CCC’s Recall services.

Through CCC OEM Care, auto manufacturers gain tools to grow and manage the performance of their repair programs by leveraging CCC’s platform services, which are in use by 24,000 repair shops to write 24 million estimates and perform 16 million repairs annually. Solutions in the suite have garnered participation from eight OEMs representing more than 73 percent of vehicles sold annually in the U.S.

Steep increases in vehicle complexity are changing the way vehicles get repaired, leading more OEMs to pursue repair certification programs. OEM Care solutions help auto manufacturers promote their certified repair networks, encourage a consistent approach to vehicle repairs, gain insight into certified repair shop performance, and help OEMs work with any CCC shop to alert their drivers to critical product recalls. OEM Care is powered by the CCC ONE Platform, which connects OEMs with 24,000 collision repairers and 350 auto insurers. CCC’s Carwise.com website is another important tool for OEMs, as it already supports more than five million visits annually, helping consumers find collision repair shops and schedule repair work. Carwise displays shop qualifications and certifications and houses more than four million consumer repair shop reviews.

“Carmakers are getting more engaged with the repair process and want efficient ways to build out, promote and optimize the performance of their shop networks,” said Andreas Hecht, senior vice president and GM, OEM Services Group, CCC. “CCC OEM Care gives OEMs the tools they need to help achieve and scale their repair program goals and offers collision repairers tools to proactively manage their participation in these programs in real time. We’re excited by the broad OEM interest in our offerings and look forward to connecting additional automakers with these solutions and our expansive network of collision repairers.”

OEM Care Solutions

Shop Locator connects participating OEMs, insurers and repair shops, making it transparent to all parties that repair shops carry OEM certification, and enabling the promotion of those shops to consumers (via Carwise) and auto insurers (via the CCC ONE platform).

Network Dashboards provide OEMs with a tool that provides the necessary insight to optimize the performance of their certified-shop networks across a variety of key metrics, including cycle time and customer satisfaction. These and other key performance indicators are available at the shop and industry levels.

Checklists allow OEMs to share their program parameters with shops, which can use Checklists to standardize and document the highly variable repair process, tracking quality and completeness against a dynamic set of variables.

Recall services allow OEMs to share open safety-related recall data with collision repair users of the CCC ONE platform who can help identify affected vehicles as repairs are being made and deliver an OEM’s custom instructions to consumers on the steps they need to take to resolve the recall.

OEMs interested in signing up for CCC OEM Care solutions should visit www.cccis.com/auto-manufacturers/OEMcare.