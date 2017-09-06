CCC Introduces CCC ONE Platform for OEMs
CCC Information Services Inc. has announced the general availability of the CCC ONE Platform for OEMs, a hyperscale platform that creates a single connection between OEMs and CCC’s automotive network.
CCC ONE for OEMs powers solutions that help car manufacturers improve customer loyalty and deliver new consumer experiences. These solutions can leverage connected car and vehicle data in many ways, including the promotion and sale of new vehicles and OEM-branded parts, usage-based insurance and telematics-enabled claims, safety insights and shop certification scorecards.
“There is no organization better equipped to support OEMs as they look for ways to strengthen their core business while taking advantage of new models that leverage connected vehicles to deliver more meaningful car ownership experiences,” said Andreas Hecht, senior vice president and GM, CCC OEM Group. “CCC understands industry complexity at an atomic level and has a 30-year track record of creating transformational experiences for insurers and repairers in servicing their customers. CCC ONE for OEMs is a natural extension of our core CCC ONE platform, which has connected industry participants for decades, delivering significant performance improvements.”
Utilizing hyperscale technology and AI to accommodate the massive-scale demands of connected car data, CCC ONE solutions empower OEMs to realize measurable value from driving data via CCC network partners who value it. CCC ONE for OEMs already processes data for millions of connected cars and has scored more than a billion trips. CCC has processed more than 180 million claims, including vehicle total loss valuations and vehicle repair estimates. The most prominent potential use cases of CCC ONE for OEMs include:
- The sharing of data on behalf of OEMs to a network of insurers for pay-as-you-drive, pay-how-you-drive and mileage-based insurance programs.
- Telematics-enabled claims solutions that help ease and speed the claims and repair resolution process.
- New paths for OEMs to promote the sale of in-brand vehicles following a collision, when a large percentage of consumers are considering migrating brands. CCC processes approximately 3 million total losses annually.
- New insights to understand and improve the performance of OEM-brand parts sales and opportunities to promote their use in car repairs. CCC processes $13 billion in vehicle parts annually.
- Automated vehicle recalls with CCC’s network of collision repairers. CCC has detected more than 800,000 vehicles affected by recalls since launching the program in late 2016.