CCC Introduces CCC ONE Platform for OEMs

CCC Information Services Inc. has announced the general availability of the CCC ONE Platform for OEMs, a hyperscale platform that creates a single connection between OEMs and CCC’s automotive network.

CCC ONE for OEMs powers solutions that help car manufacturers improve customer loyalty and deliver new consumer experiences. These solutions can leverage connected car and vehicle data in many ways, including the promotion and sale of new vehicles and OEM-branded parts, usage-based insurance and telematics-enabled claims, safety insights and shop certification scorecards.

“There is no organization better equipped to support OEMs as they look for ways to strengthen their core business while taking advantage of new models that leverage connected vehicles to deliver more meaningful car ownership experiences,” said Andreas Hecht, senior vice president and GM, CCC OEM Group. “CCC understands industry complexity at an atomic level and has a 30-year track record of creating transformational experiences for insurers and repairers in servicing their customers. CCC ONE for OEMs is a natural extension of our core CCC ONE platform, which has connected industry participants for decades, delivering significant performance improvements.”

Utilizing hyperscale technology and AI to accommodate the massive-scale demands of connected car data, CCC ONE solutions empower OEMs to realize measurable value from driving data via CCC network partners who value it. CCC ONE for OEMs already processes data for millions of connected cars and has scored more than a billion trips. CCC has processed more than 180 million claims, including vehicle total loss valuations and vehicle repair estimates. The most prominent potential use cases of CCC ONE for OEMs include: