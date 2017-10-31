CCC Introduces Open, Integrated Solution for Collision Repair Diagnostic Scanning

CCC Information Services (CCC) announced it will provide an interface into its CCC ONE Platform (CCC ONE) to enable any vehicle diagnostics provider to share scanning results with repair shops and insurers who use CCC repair workflow tools.

CCC Diagnostics is designed to be a first-of-its-kind solution that paves the way for repair shops to easily access their preferred diagnostics solution within CCC’s software at no extra charge and already has the support of leading diagnostics providers to the collision repair industry, according to the company.

“Easy access to multiple scanning solutions is critically important for the collision repair community and our ability to properly and efficiently diagnose vehicle damage,” said Darrell Amberson, president, operations, LaMettry’s Collision. “We applaud CCC for developing a solution that will enable us to use the solution(s) that are best for our business and the job at hand.”

The interface will enable CCC repair facility customers to view the results of diagnostic scans from their selected solution provider(s) directly in CCC ONE, significantly improving the efficiency and transparency of collision repair scanning. Repairers using the solution will have the ability to share the results of their vehicle scans with insurers on CCC ONE, providing a verifiable record of the scan completed by the repairer.

Notably, the interface will be available to OEM scan tool providers, aftermarket providers and even telematics-based diagnostics solutions.

“The ability to share diagnostic data and reporting with CCC’s users is a big win for the industry,” said Frank Terlep, chief technology officer of asTech. “CCC’s open solution will make it easier for companies like ours to deliver the information repairers and insurers need to document proper diagnoses and repairs. We’re very excited to work with CCC on this important industry solution.”

CCC Diagnostics is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2018.

“With the growing complexity of vehicles and their safety systems, diagnostic scanning has become a key topic in collision repair,” said Joseph Allen, SVP and GM, Automotive Services Group, CCC. “By creating an open, inclusive environment for the exchange of diagnostics data, we can address the challenges faced by repairers, insurers, OEMs and scan tool providers through choice, convenience, and cost savings. We’re excited to launch our efforts with a diverse group of market leaders, and look forward to adding more providers with valuable diagnostic information to share.”

Visit CCC at SEMA Booth No. 15427 to learn more.