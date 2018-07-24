CCC Names Dan Risley Vice President of Quality Repair and Market Development

CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) announced that former ASA President and Executive Director Dan Risley has joined the organization as vice president of quality repair and market development.

“Dan understands the complexity, challenges and opportunities facing our industry extremely well,” said Andreas Hecht, senior vice president and general manager, OEM Services Group, CCC. “We are fortunate to have his insight and leadership on our team as we work to help create opportunities and value for all of our OEM customers.”

In the new role, Risley, an industry veteran and former president and executive director of the Automotive Service Association (ASA), will work alongside CCC’s collision repair and OEM market executives on important and evolving industry topics, including the execution of quality repairs, shop certification, and repair scans and diagnostics.

“Our industry is evolving rapidly, and beyond offering the best products and technologies, we also want to help our collision repair customers navigate changes in how quality repairs are performed,” said Joseph Allen, senior vice president and general manager, Automotive Services Group, CCC. “Dan will be a strong advocate for these interests.”

Prior to joining CCC, Risley served as ASA president and executive director responsible for leading the association through an era of change. Before ASA, Risley held a broad range of positions throughout the industry, including sales representative at BASF, executive director for the Society of Collision Repair Specialists and claims manager at Allstate Insurance. He started his career as a repair technician/shop manager.

“CCC’s commitment to serving the needs of the automotive industry is evident,” said Risley. “As the industry becomes more interconnected, it will be critically important to bring people together to create mutually beneficial programs, processes and products that serve business interests and the needs of the consumer. I’m excited to work alongside CCC’s leadership to help positively impact the future of the automotive ecosystem.”