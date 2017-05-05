Cebora MIG Welder 386 Features T-Link Connection that Protects User’s Eyes

The Cebora Model 386 is a collision-specific pulse MIG welder approved for repairs on Tesla’s aluminum vehicles.

A 5-inch LCD touch screen enables quick and easy setup; simply choose the program for the welding wire being used.

The T-Link connection between welder and auto-darkening welding helmet guarantees 100 percent protection of the user’s eyes. The technology reacts in milliseconds to the trigger action on the welding gun before the initial arc, rather than the mask reacting 15 milliseconds after the initial arc. The user’s eyes are never exposed to the initial arc, according to the company.

The Cebora Model 386 is supplied with a large library of welding programs. Additional OEM-specific welding programs are available as required.

For more information contact Cebotech at [email protected].