Centerline Collision Earns Assured Performance Certification

Centerline Collision in Pittsburgh has earned Assured Performance certification.

Adding to the shop’s credentials, Centerline Collision now is a certified repairer for GM, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, Nissan, Infiniti and Hyundai.

Fewer than 5 percent of body shops across the nation are able to meet the requirements of the Assured Performance program, according to the network.

“This certification supports our reputation for superior customer service serving our community,” Centerline Collision owner Brad Spochacz said. “We are your neighbors and friends, so it is important to provide our customers with the peace of mind that their vehicles are being repaired correctly by highly trained professionals that care about them.”

The Assured Performance certification requirements are based upon OEM repair specifications.

“Consumers need the confidence and peace of mind to know their vehicle is repaired by a shop that has what it takes to ensure the vehicle safety,” said Scott Biggs, CEO of Assured Performance Collision Care. “Centerline Collision LLC is officially a Collision Care provider. They represent the standard by which all other body shops are measured.”