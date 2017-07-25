Certified Collision Group Has Added 52 Locations in 2017

Certified Collision Group (CCG) has added 52 locations so far this year, the organization announced as part of its mid-year report to its Board of Directors and the collision repair industry.

CCG affiliate autobody repairers serve motorist in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington.

In addition to its affiliate growth, the group’s supply chain partnerships have grown from just under 20 vendors to 35 this year, with more discussions and agreements in process.

“We are proud to deliver these results to our Board of Directors, our insurance and vendor partners and to the industry at large” said Bruce Bares, president and CEO of Certified Collision Group. “OE-certified, forward-thinking repairers continue to see the value and embrace the CCG solution. Our founders, three respected regional MSOs, had a vision that we are executing on to bring tremendous value to repairers and our insurance partners. We all know strong independent repairers outperform the market. We intend to continue to grow our footprint as we increase top-line revenue for our valued affiliates while reducing operating costs for them as well.”

For more information, visit www.certifiedcg.com or contact [email protected] .