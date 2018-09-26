Certified Collision Group Adds 35 New Locations, Various Executives in Q3

Certified Collision Group (CCG), the OE certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider to the collision repair and insurance communities, announced the signing of 35 additional collision repair centers to date for Q3, and the key executive and management position appointments of Bob Cornelius, Patrick Fahey, David Ball, Angela DeCrow and Sam Demas.

With 43 national vendor partnerships, CCG locations in 34 states provide strategic insurance partners and consumers a broad selection of the most stable, highest quality, best-performing collision centers – providing more than 1,500 OE certification badges.

“Since CCG’s 2014 formation, the organization continues to be methodical in its approach to strategy, growth management and talent acquisition – acknowledging that with our non-intrusive, highly differentiated and valuable to collision, insurer and supplier constituents platform – CCG would consistently outpace our peers respective to growth and results,” said Bruce Bares, president and CEO of CCG. “Via inter-industry relationships and the strength of our proven value proposition, opportunities to attract the right people at the right time have continued. Adding highly respected, proven and trusted industry veterans like Bobby, Patrick, David, plus up-and-comers like Angela and Sam, continues to be instrumental in our successes and march across the U.S.”

CCG key 2018 appointments:

Bob Cornelius, vice president, Affiliate Services

A respected industry veteran, Cornelius provides CCG affiliates 40-plus years of APD experience – including design, implementation and management of national DRP programs. Having held home office positions with Colonial Penn, Hartford, USAA and Ameriprise, Cornelius’ depth in understanding of DRP network creation and management provides for a keen ability to implement CCG network strategies.

Patrick Fahey, vice president, Insurance Services

Fahey joins CCG with 27 years of property and casualty consulting experience, bringing best-in-class solutions to market. With deep domain knowledge, Fahey has developed successful partnerships that yield significant value-added gains for clients. Fahey previously held executive positions with CCC Information Services, Processclaims.com, Wheels Inc., Equian and Driven Brands. Fahey is a key driver of broad and deep insurance carrier relationships, responsible for ensuring the consistent value they derive from CCG solutions, and is graduate of Eastern Illinois University.

David Ball, affiliate services manager

Ball joins CCG with extensive knowledge of the collision industry in personnel and relationship management, sales and marketing, including 14 years of business development management with BASF Corporation, collision center management, training and service. Ball is responsible for affiliate member service loyalty across the western U.S., holds a Masters School of Body Shop Management certification, is Mercedes-Benz service certified, and is a current Southern New Hampshire University finance candidate.

Angela DeCrow, Insurance Services manager

DeCrow joins CCG with a deep understanding of DRP processes, platforms and data analytics and b2b relationship management. Prior to joining CCG, DeCrow recently managed a DRP for the entirety of South Florida for a top 5 insurance carrier. Her responsibilities include hunting, nurturing and managing carrier relationships – as well as national insurance service levels agreement performance. DeCrow is a graduate of the University of Miami.

Sam Demas, business analyst

Demas migrated to the automotive collision segment and CCG from the financial sector, having been with both capital and banking institutions and specializing in data analysis and client services. He is responsible for data and business analysis across each of CCG’s strategic business units, and is a graduate of the University of Colorado.