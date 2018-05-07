Certified Collision Group Adds 57 Locations

Certified Collision Group (CCG), a national network of OE-certified collision repairers, announced that it has added 57 new locations since January.

Boasting 40 national vendor partnerships, the Certified Collision Group network is on pace to surpass $1 billion in annual collision repair sales this year, according to the organization.

“Since CCG’s launch September of 2015, our finite target audience for participation continues to be guided by strongly vetted key performance indicator results that we strive to consistently deliver,” said Bruce Bares, CCG president and CEO. “The stability of our platform allows CCG to scale smartly at a rapid pace – solely with those that both perform and are committed to advanced OE-certification capabilities. With recent additions of strong single-store operators, high-profile regional MSOs and dozens of DRPs into our centers, our team is on track to deliver against a plan that creates industry stability. Our growth continues to enhance stronger-than-ever value propositions for our affiliates, insurance and supplier partners.”

CCG, which is operating in 29 states with more than 200 locations, “is rapidly expanding and offering strategic insurance partners the opportunity to leverage the power of more than 1,400 OE structural certification badges within CCG’s differentiated national repair network,” according to the organization.

“Our leadership’s commitment, know-how and capabilities to truly help the industry’s top collision repair operators, while providing insurance partners a proven national network that delivers predictably consistent outcomes, is something we are proud of and passionate about,” said Thomas Adams, CCG co-founder and SVP insurance services. “CCG’s design and mission since Day 1 is to help the very best within our industry – top independent collision repair businesses whose owner-operators consistently invest in performance and OE-certified capabilities, and forward-thinking insurance partners we are best-aligned with to serve. Adding the right new insurance-carrier relationships for our affiliates is driven by immediate insurance-partner needs to service their policyholders/members with CCC location choices that consistently and verifiably out-deliver their competitors in satisfaction, quality, LOR and precision performance indicators, plus offer advanced OE-certified capabilities.”