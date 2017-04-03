Certified Collision Group and AkzoNobel Form Strategic Alliance to Support Collision Repairers

Certified Collision Group (CCG) recently announced the formation of a nationwide alliance with AkzoNobel to support collision repair businesses that are both performance-driven and OEM-certified.

Through the alliance, CCG and AkzoNobel have agreed to work together to identify independent repairers whose proven performance meets CCG’s strict qualifying criteria.

CCG describes itself as “the certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider to the automotive collision repair and insurance communities.”

As part of the alliance, identified top performers that become CCG affiliates are provided CCG’s KPI management, business development and supply chain support, helping each to create a lasting competitive advantage in their respective markets. As CCG grows its national brand and footprint, both consumers and auto insurers will continue to have a broadening selection of highly competent, well-trained and results-driven collision businesses capable of meeting their collision repair needs, the companies said.

“Working with AkzoNobel to identify quality-focused, performance-driven, OEM-certified repair businesses is proving to be an extremely effective partnership,” said Bruce Bares, president and CEO of Certified Collision Group. “AkzoNobel professionals understand CCG’s sweet spot, and refer market performance leaders that will benefit from multiple CCG value channels.”

Both current and future CCG participants possess OE certifications and are required to consistently deliver verifiable market-leading performance in repair capabilities, customer satisfaction, cycle time and loss of use management.

“We firmly believe that independent, performance-driven collision repair operators who invest in OE certification will significantly benefit from participation in the Certified Collision Group,” said Scott Townsend, North American strategic sales manager for AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinishes. “CCG’s highly differentiated model levels the competitive playing field for qualifying repairers like none other. The AkzoNobel-CCG strategic partnership is an integral, long-term value-add for our most prominent collision repair customers, many of whom seek to retain and grow market share through the delivery of superior capabilities and KPI performance.”

Mark Tantillo, president of Certified Collision Services, a two-location operator in Matthews and Monroe, N.C., is an AkzoNobel Sikkens customer.

“As a CCG member we are realizing significant new DRP relationships being created in very short order in addition to economies of scale we otherwise would never have qualified for – creating top- and bottom-line improvements – while being affiliated with the nation’s top collision repair operators,” Tantillo said.

To learn more, visit www.certifiedcg.com, or contact CCG directly at [email protected] .