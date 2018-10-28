Certified Collision Group and PPG Create Strategic Alliance

Jason Stahl has 24 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 12 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

Certified Collision Group (CCG), the OE certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider to the collision repair and insurance communities, has announced its newly formed alliance with PPG. The PPG partnership supports top-performing, OE-certified, independently operated collision centers that qualify for CCG’s network. The alliance is a collaborative, concerted effort to identify those differentiated operators whose brands and performance meet CCG membership requirements, driving multi-channel business development value into hundreds of PPG collision businesses across the U.S. Now operating in 34 states and quickly approaching 300 locations, CCG offers strategic insurance partners and consumers the opportunity to leverage the power of more than 1,500 OE structural certification badges within its national repair network.

“We are proud to be aligning with an organization of the size and stature of PPG,” said Bruce Bares, president and CEO of CCG. “The relationship enhances CCG capabilities to identify our industry’s best, respective to those operators that are truly quality-focused, performance-driven, OEM certifications committed…and drive value channels into them. Our differentiated model and market-leading growth lends itself to significant opportunities for loyal PPG customers to leverage our non-intrusive, high-ROI platforms for many years to come.”

Added PPG Business Development Manager Kevin Martin, “We are excited about what CCG has accomplished in short order, the partnership we’ve created, and know our combined efforts moving forward will deliver improved business channels for our coveted collision partners. CCG’s focus on improving financial results through proven B2B development solutions, solely for those independent operators that are proven performers and are making the necessary investments in OE certifications, is a truly unique opportunity for our customer base, their key partners, and of benefit to the industry at large.”

“We have been believers in – and members of – CCG for years,” said Jim Guthrie, president of Car Crafters of New Mexico. “The team, platform, and unique model of creating a national network of the best performers that also make the significant investments and reinvestment in both luxury and mainstream OE certification badges positions CCG members for consistent and growing opportunities to improve both top- and bottom-line results. Their non-intrusive, yet interconnected approach to partnerships is truly a strong combination for us, and we are certain many others like us. With critically important and valued partners like PPG and CCG now aligned, our future is as bright as it’s ever been.”