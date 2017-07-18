Certified Collision Group Appoints Martin Evans Vice President of Business Development

Certified Collision Group announced the appointment of Martin (Marty) Evans to the position of vice president of business development.

Evans brings more than 25 years of experience in direct automotive refinish distribution and key account development and management, including large MSOs across the United States and Canada.

“Our team and board’s broad industry relationships, coupled with the strength of our value summary to multiple constituents and the industry at large, is compelling and allows us to continue to attract the industry’s most dedicated, talented and proven professionals – those who are truly committed to helping the industry by addressing today’s significant challenges and opportunities alike,” said Bruce Bares, president and CEO of Certified Collision Group (CCG).

“CCG has facilitated more than $2.2 million in new repair-order sales into our 100-plus locations, while providing back $41,000 in rebates, last month alone. With that type of ROI wrapped around our platform of stability and OE certifications expertise, Marty and our team are well-positioned to execute on hundreds of new CCG locations.”

CCG noted that it caters to “the strongest KPI-performing, well-branded, OE-certified and succession-plan-anchored independent repairers,” providing them “a platform that levels the playing field by applying proven industry business development and supply chain benefits.”

The organization now operates in 22 states and 135 locations, with an average of eight OE certification badges per repair center.

“With the strength of our team and a platform approaching 25 states, I firmly believe we can stay true to our selective process and grow into all 50 states in relatively short order,” Evans said.