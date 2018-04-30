Body Shop Business
Certified Online Estimator Training, Accountable Estimating Introduces On-Demand Learning Series

Certified Online Estimator Training, Accountable Estimating has introduced an On-Demand Learning Series for auto body damage estimators. The courses offer online education for both entry-level and seasoned estimators.

“This is the first online collision industry training series developed specifically for estimating,” said Scott Ellegood, Accountable Estimating. “Our training is designed to be delivered in short modules that are 30 minutes or less allowing estimators to remain and learn in their work environment.”

Added Jeff Peevy, president of the Automotive Management Institute, “Accountable Estimating training is approved for elective credits and becomes a viable training option for the Automotive Management Institute (AMi) Estimator and Management Professional Designations. AMi is also excited to support Accountable Estimating’s On-Demand Learning Series and looks forward to the positive impact it will have on the industry.”

For more information, visit www.accountableestimating.com.