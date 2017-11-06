Body Shop Business
Products/ChemSpec USA
ago

ChemSpec Launches New METALUX Clear

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

I-CAR Video Highlights Each Area of Repairability Technical Support Portal

ChemSpec Launches New METALUX Clear

Spectra Premium-CAPA Partnership Produces First Certified Radiators

Travelers Takes on Distracted Driving with Launch of ‘Every Second Matters’ Campaign

Maaco Honors Military Members with Free Repairs

Pennsylvania Body Shop Owner Ron Perretta Files Second Lawsuit Against Insurers

Autotech Collision Service TV Commercial Educates Consumers About DRPs

AkzoNobel, Axalta Mulling ‘Merger of Equals’

The John Eagle Collision Case: A Review

Attorney Todd Tracy to Discuss John Eagle Lawsuit at SEMA Show

ChemSpec USA has introduced METALUX Platinum 9150 2K MS Clearcoat, a premium high-build, medium-solids 2K clearcoat formulated for use with the METALUX basecoat system. Boasting excellent gloss and ﬂow characteristics, this clearcoat ensures a higher ﬁlm build after application of just two full coats.

METALUX Platinum 2K Clearcoat offers outstanding durability with a simple 2:1 mix ratio. Stunning high gloss combined with exceptional flow and leveling properties make this the perfect finish for use with the METALUX Basecoat System. Customers love the long pot life, and save booth time with this great-performing clear. It is conveniently available in both 5-liter and quart options.

For more information on ChemSpec USA, call (800) 328-4892, email [email protected] or visit www.chemspecpaint.com.

Show Full Article