ChemSpec Launches New METALUX Clear

ChemSpec USA has introduced METALUX Platinum 9150 2K MS Clearcoat, a premium high-build, medium-solids 2K clearcoat formulated for use with the METALUX basecoat system. Boasting excellent gloss and ﬂow characteristics, this clearcoat ensures a higher ﬁlm build after application of just two full coats.

METALUX Platinum 2K Clearcoat offers outstanding durability with a simple 2:1 mix ratio. Stunning high gloss combined with exceptional flow and leveling properties make this the perfect finish for use with the METALUX Basecoat System. Customers love the long pot life, and save booth time with this great-performing clear. It is conveniently available in both 5-liter and quart options.

For more information on ChemSpec USA, call (800) 328-4892, email [email protected] or visit www.chemspecpaint.com.