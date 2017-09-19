ChemSpec USA, LLC, has announced the release of its second-generation Professional Color Selector (PCS). The redesign of the PCS system is a direct result of the company’s dedication to color excellence and efficiencies in improving the lives of their customers in the USA and worldwide.

The Professional Color Selector system consists of more than 5,600 color chips for solid and metallic color refinishing. Included within are 265 color updates for 2017. The swatches are arranged in color chromatic sequence to easily compare the color swatch to the color directly on the vehicle’s surface, allowing the painter to make a correct color choice quickly and accurately for improved efficiency. Each swatch is manufactured with ChemSpec’s original paint and applied with a spray gun to get a truer-to-life, accurate match.

The chips feature a newly laminated coating for improved durability and prevention of solvent ingress. The formulas have been added into the company’s newest release of their Easimix Professional Software and Web Formula Tool. When partnered with the Easimix Professional software, refinishers will find it much easier to cross-reference and match color with a higher level of accuracy. The color selector is a compact, wall-mounted system that comes with assembly brackets, enabling it to be firmly mounted on the wall. This makes it perfect for limited-space environments to maximize square footage, especially when floor space is limited. The panel doors provide open access to the entire color box, providing for easier handling and placement of additional color updates.

“Our Professional Color Selector System has over 5,600 color chips and has been designed for improved efficiencies,” said William Chant, vice president of sales for ChemSpec. “We have chosen to stay chromatic with the PCS because we felt that it was the easiest way to identify all the variants in the market segment.”

ChemSpec USA has manufactured a wide array of collision repair products for the automotive, fleet, OEM and industrial markets for more than 40 years. ChemSpec is now part of the Axalta Coating Systems family of brands and is dedicated to growing and strengthening relationships with customers in the USA and worldwide. For more information on ChemSpec USA, call (800) 328-4892, email [email protected], visit www.chemspecpaint.com or stop by their SEMA Booth (no. 10677).