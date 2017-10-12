Chemspec USA to Exhibit in Booth No. 10677 at SEMA Show

ChemSpec USA announced it is returning to the SEMA Show Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Las Vegas, where they will be showcasing their Metalux Platinum Clearcoat and Primer in booth no. 10677.

The global paint and coatings manufacturer of premium automotive coatings, high-performance commercial fleet, OEM and economical industrial finishes will be exhibiting their products and full services relating to their company’s turnkey manufacturing solutions that allow for them to consistently deliver a wide variety of high-quality products. Chemspec USA states that its branded refinish ranges offer improved processes and maximized productivity and deliver world-class finishes that exceed their customers’ expectations.

Attendees are invited to schedule an appointment or visit booth no. 10677 in the Collision Repair & Refinish section in the North Hall during the show.

For more information on ChemSpec USA, call (800) 328-4892, email [email protected] or visit chemspecpaint.com.