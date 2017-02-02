ChemSpec USA Launches New Website
ChemSpec USA, LLC has announced the launch of its new website. The site, www.chemspecpaint.com, includes information about the company and its products and offers a user-friendly experience that’s faster and easier to navigate.
ChemSpec manufactures a wide array of collision repair products for the automotive, fleet, OEM and industrial markets. As a manufacturer, it’s important to make the information about your company and its products easily accessible for customers and website visitors, which provides for a much more customer-centric experience.
“We wanted to provide a better way for both our customers and website visitors to get to know our company and its associates and to familiarize themselves with all the products we have to offer,” said Tammy Anderson, marketing communication manager for ChemSpec USA. “The new website allows us to provide accurate information in a more timely manner.”
A few website features include:
- Mobile responsive
- Convenient forms to request product information, as well as product demos, or assistance from various departments
- ChemSpec USA news and events including trade show, product features and announcements
- Employment portal accessing worldwide job opportunities within ChemSpec USA, LLC, and parent company Axalta Coating Systems, LLC
- Product selector, which allows customers and visitors to easily filter and locate products even if they are not familiar with the companies branded products