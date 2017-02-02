ChemSpec USA Launches New Website

ChemSpec USA, LLC has announced the launch of its new website. The site, www.chemspecpaint.com, includes information about the company and its products and offers a user-friendly experience that’s faster and easier to navigate.

ChemSpec manufactures a wide array of collision repair products for the automotive, fleet, OEM and industrial markets. As a manufacturer, it’s important to make the information about your company and its products easily accessible for customers and website visitors, which provides for a much more customer-centric experience.

“We wanted to provide a better way for both our customers and website visitors to get to know our company and its associates and to familiarize themselves with all the products we have to offer,” said Tammy Anderson, marketing communication manager for ChemSpec USA. “The new website allows us to provide accurate information in a more timely manner.”

A few website features include: