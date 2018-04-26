Chicago Pneumatic Introduces New Cordless Angle Grinders

Chicago Pneumatic has expanded its cordless range with the introduction of two CP cordless angle grinders.

The CP8345 and CP8350 combine efficient performance with an ergonomic design that maximizes comfort for end users, according to the company.

The new 4.5-inch (115 mm) and 5-inch (125 mm) models provide up to 8,500 rpm of grinding power, making them ideal for use in body shops.

“All of our grinders are designed to achieve a high-quality finish with minimal effort every time,” said Yann Pasco, global business development manager for vehicle service at Chicago Pneumatic. “We develop our products with the operator firmly in mind, and the CP8345 and CP8350 are no exception. For this reason, they are powerful but also pleasant to handle, in addition to being tough enough to withstand regular and sustained use.”

The compact grinders feature a thin main grip and tight housing for enhanced handling and ease of operation. This, combined with the inclusion of a 20-degree side handle, enables a greater degree of precision during cutting and grinding, according to the manufacturer. The position of the battery has been optimized to ensure the grinders are well-balanced.

The grinders are equipped with a keyless rotating metal guard and safety level for applications requiring a greater degree of control and safety. For extra convenience, the protective guard can be oriented according to whether the tool is being used for cutting or grinding.