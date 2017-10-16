Chicago Pneumatic Launching New Grinders at FABTECH 2017

Chicago Pneumatic will be introducing its latest industrial grinders at the upcoming FABTECH 2017 show in Chicago.

Visitors to the booth will be able to live-test two new ranges of industrial vertical grinder – the CP3330 and the CP3340 series – as well as the CP3550 series of grinders and sanders.

“We are thrilled to be returning to FABTECH this year with two new families of grinders that offer unparalleled levels of high quality performance at excellent value, confirming our brand as the perfect partner when it comes to material removal,” said Joël Draelants, global business development manager – industrial at Chicago Pneumatic Tools. “At Chicago Pneumatic, we are dedicated in continuously developing our range with safety in mind to offer users durable and robust tools with superior ergonomics that facilitate material removal jobs.”

Equipped with powerful governed motors, the new industrial grinders can accomplish a superior material-removal rate and reduce completion times, according to the company. Safety features include a unique over-speed shut-off device that reduces the risks of abrasive-related incidents caused by air-pressure fluctuations.

The company also is introducing its CP3350 series, which includes angle grinders and angle sanders in addition to short and extended die grinders. The new series of pneumatic tools has been designed to be used in metalworking tasks such as grinding, chamfering, weld preparation and cleaning, cutting, finishing and sanding, as well as other industrial MRO applications.

FABTECH 2017 takes place Nov. 6-9 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Visitors to Chicago Pneumatic Booth B29079 will be able to meet David Aiken from “Toymakerz” from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. every day of the show. The brand will raffle two welding masks, a Bluetooth speaker and other prizes.