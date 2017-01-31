Chicagoland CARSTAR Donates to Fisher House

Chicagoland CARSTAR announced that, for the sixth consecutive year, it has donated food and supplies to the Fisher House, which provides free temporary housing for the families of veterans currently staying at the Hine V.A. Hospital in Hines, Ill.

Chicagoland CARSTAR and US-99 placed donation bins at participating shops during Military Month in November 2016. Over 10 donation bins and other containers were filled with food and supplies. There was also over $300 collected in monetary donations that can be used for meals for the current residents.

“I cannot thank the Fisher House and CARSTAR enough for providing me with a place to stay while my son was at Hines,” said Mel Twilling, a five-year Army veteran who has been coming to the Fisher House off and on over the past two years while his son was at the Hines V.A. Hospital. “This is a wonderful thing that CARSTAR does.”

Added Holly Wright, manager of the Hines Fisher House, “We send our appreciation to all the CARSTAR owners and staff for their generous donations. We depend on these donations to provide amenities to our residents during their stay here.”

Special thanks to Marian Rodriguez (CARSTAR Mundelein) and Stan Craven (CARSTAR Chicago 38th St.) for attending the event to bring their donations. Also, Kerry Bulthuis (US-99 COUNTRY MUSIC), who provided the donation bins. Also, thanks to CARSTAR All Line of Bolingbrook, CARSTAR Wally’s of Des Plaines, CARSTAR West-Hill of Hillside, CARSTAR Scola’s of Brookfield, CARSTAR Ideal of Arlington Heights, CARSTAR Friendly of Roselle and Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Also, the nighttime cleaning crew (the McBroom family) from CARSTAR All Line for their generous and thoughtful contribution.