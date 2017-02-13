Body Shop Business
Chief Adds Professional Collision Equipment and Beacon Equipment Resources as Distributors for Texas

Chief has appointed two new distributors to represent its full line of collision repair equipment in Texas. Professional Collision Equipment of Abilene will service customers in the northern, panhandle, western and valley regions of the state, including Dallas, Lubbock, Amarillo, El Paso, Brownsville and Laredo. Beacon Equipment Resources of Houston will cover southeast Texas, including Waco, Austin, San Antonio, and Corpus Christi.

Professional Collision Equipment and Beacon Equipment Resources are both authorized to sell and install Chief’s full line of frame racks, Globaljig Presented by Chief benches, vehicle-anchoring systems, computerized measuring systems, welders, rivet guns and other equipment. They also will train technicians on the proper use of new Chief equipment.

“We are extremely excited to welcome these two fine companies to the Chief distributor network,” said Craig Kerr, western division sales manager for Chief. “These two organizations are extremely knowledgeable about the collision repair business, and are recognized for providing exceptional equipment sales, installation, service, training and technical support. Our Texas customers are in good hands.”

Contact Beacon Equipment Resources at (281) 999-1997 or beacon-equipment.com. Reach Professional Collision Equipment at (325) 704-5287, gotopce.com or [email protected].

