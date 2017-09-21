Chief to Donate Welding and Measuring Equipment to Caliber Collision’s Changing Lanes Program

Chief said it will provide welding and computerized measuring equipment for Caliber Collision’s Changing Lanes program.

Chief will donate a MultiMig 522 MIG/MAG welder, an MI200T spot welder, a LaserLock LiveMapping system and two MultiMig 190 welders to each of the Changing Lanes programs near Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, N.C., and Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas.

Changing Lanes is the first program in the country to provide active-duty service members with training and employment opportunities in the collision repair industry prior to transitioning out of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The no-cost, 18-week career-skills program with hands-on training results in job-placement opportunities in Caliber Collision locations across the United States upon successful completion of the program.

“Our service members have given so much to our country,” said Bob Holland, director of strategic relationships for Chief Automotive Technologies. “Chief is honored to be an active participant not only in Changing Lanes, but in helping to positively change the future of these fine men and women as they transition to civilian life.”

