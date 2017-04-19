Chief Heavy-Duty Rivet Gun Cabinet Designed to Improve Technician Ergonomics and Productivity

Chief has introduced a mobile cabinet (p/n CHR2100) equipped with counter-weighted boom for its Heavy-Duty Rivet Gun.

By taking some of the rivet gun’s weight off the technician’s shoulders, the Chief Heavy-Duty Rivet Gun Cabinet is designed to help technicians more easily maneuver the gun and work longer with less physical strain and fatigue.

The all-new wheeled cabinet has a shop-friendly 24½-inch by 34-inch footprint (including handles). It has a slide-out tray to hold the rivet gun, as well as space for the pressure intensifier. Five drawers provide ample storage for riveting tool kits, clamps and rivets.

“The next wave of vehicles is incorporating more high-strength steel, requiring the addition of new joining equipment in shops with limited space and already crowded bays,” said Mickey Swartz, vice president of international business development/global product management for Chief. “Chief has addressed both of these issues with our new small-footprint boomed cabinet designed to make our new Heavy-Duty Rivet Gun more portable and easier to use.”

Chief’s Heavy-Duty Rivet Gun puts out almost twice the force of the company’s standard rivet gun, enabling collision repair technicians to use it to install rivets in even the strongest steels, including Usibor.

The mobile hydraulic tool outputs 10 metric tons of compressive force and gives eight metric tons of tension force to hydraulically retract the punching tool from metal sheets at the push of a button. It includes a dial that provides infinite adjustment of the working pressure so the output force can be controlled to the desired level.

To learn more about the Chief Heavy-Duty Rivet Gun and optional cabinet, visit www.chiefautomotive.com/Shop-Tools/HD-Rivet-Gun/, contact your local Chief distributor or call (800) 445-9262.