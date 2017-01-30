Chief Offers Chassis Liner Frame Rack in Custom Packages for Any Heavy-Duty Collision Repair

The Chassis Liner Heavy-Duty Trucker is available from Chief distributors to provide a cost-effective, versatile pulling package for repairing a wide range of heavy-duty vehicles, including trucks, trailers, buses and recreational vehicles. The pulling system is built on a multiuse platform so it can be customized to meet any heavy-duty shop’s needs for less than the cost of a rail system.

“The Heavy-Duty Trucker is built to repair everything from a half-ton pickup to a triple-rail cement truck, and everything in between,” said T.J. Schultz, Chief northern division sales manager. “For shops that focus on any variety of repairs, including trailer roll-over work, axle corrections, trailer re-crowning, passenger buses or other specialties, we can provide an enhanced, affordable pulling package to meet the need.”

Available in 32-foot, 40-foot or custom bed lengths, the Heavy-Duty Trucker frame rack can do it all with a fast and easy-to-use system. It features a drive-on deck that provides excellent access to the vehicle being repaired. Removable drive-on ramps and non-skid treadways allow for easy loading of the vehicle to be repaired. The bed is also plumbed for air in multiple locations to speed prep time.

The modular design of the Heavy-Duty Trucker allows for precise holding, pulling and pushing anywhere around the bed, providing technicians with a wide variety of options to bring larger vehicle frames back into alignment. It is available with four, six or eight seven-foot-tall cab towers, providing 360 degrees of pulling with 25 tons of pulling power, and two pulls per tower. Laser-cut tie-downs are located in the inner and outer portion of the treadways, and there are centerhold pockets for additional tie-downs and anchoring. A jacking beam allows for pushing up on frames.

For more information, click here, contact your local Chief distributor or call (800) 445-9262.