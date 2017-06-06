Chief Reintroduces Impulse Tilt Frame Rack

Chief is bringing back the impulse Tilt frame rack in response to customer requests for a basic frame rack that’s reliable and affordable, the company said.

The impulse Tilt rack offers easy loading with interchangeable drive-on ramps and a tilting platform.

Its low-pressure air-over-hydraulic system provides plenty of power and tight control for performing fast, high-quality repairs. It can handle most vehicles, including light trucks and smaller SUVs, according to the company.

“The market was showing a renewed interest in an entry-level frame rack that offered both strong value and a simple design,” explained Lee Daugherty, director of collision sales, the Americas, for Chief parent company Vehicle Service Group (VSG). “That’s a perfect description for the impulse Tilt, so we are once again making it available. Our large network of distributors in North America really helps us stay in touch with the needs of collision repair shops across the country, and we’re proud to respond quickly to meet those customer needs.”

The impulse Tilt offers true 360-degree pulling capability. It comes equipped with two towers that each provide 10 tons of pulling power at the hook. The towers are designed to allow ganging around the deck – even at the corners – for increased pulling control.

Pinning and securing of the towers is accomplished with one movement using the patented Sure-Lock mechanism. Additional towers can be added for increased pulling capabilities.

The deck on the impulse Tilt is designed to work at a single height. The frame rack comes with Chief’s Universal Anchoring System with eight working heights, so techs can adjust it to most vehicles for precise four-point positioning. The system features Chief’s Uni-Clamp design, which uses a hardened saw tooth design, so technicians can quickly secure the vehicle in the clamps and get to work.

To learn more about the Chief impulse Tilt frame rack, visit chiefautomotive.com/frame-machines/impulse-tilt/, contact your local Chief distributor or call (800) 445-9262.