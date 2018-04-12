Chief to Offer Additional Collision Repair Solutions for Heavy-Duty Vehicles through Agreement with Celette

Chief, one of the world’s most-recognized collision repair equipment brands, has reached an agreement with Celette France SAS, a leading European manufacturer of bench/jig repair systems and computerized measuring equipment. Under the agreement, Chief will distribute Celette heavy-duty truck collision repair equipment in North America, South America and China.

“As truck manufacturers modernize their manufacturing methods and incorporate new materials and technology in their vehicles, collision repair shops need new tools, equipment and repair methodology to properly repair those vehicles after they’re damaged in a collision,” says Lee Daugherty, Chief director of collision sales – the Americas. “Working with Celette lets us offer shops a full line of heavy-duty collision repair equipment from a single, trusted source — the local Chief distributor.”

Chief reintroduced a heavy-duty collision repair equipment line for repairing trucks, trailers, buses and other large vehicles in 2015. It currently includes frame racks, lifts, a heavy-duty rivet gun and other equipment. Details on the new product mix and launch timing will be announced later.

