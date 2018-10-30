Chief to Sell Full Line of Celette Collision Repair Equipment in North and South America, China

Jason Stahl has 24 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 12 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

Chief distributors are now able to offer Celette’s full line of OEM-approved collision repair and measuring systems across most of North America, South America and China, the two leading collision repair equipment manufacturers announced today at the SEMA Show 2018. Today’s announcement expands on a heavy-duty product distribution agreement the companies reached in April.

Chief’s broad distributor network makes it much easier for independent collision repair shops, MSOs and dealers to more quickly and conveniently get the Chief or Celette equipment they need to achieve a wider range of OEM certifications.

“Celette is proud to expand our market coverage by tapping into the impressive infrastructure and highly experienced representation of the Chief team in these important global markets,” said Pierre Nicolau, president of Celette.

Celette offers a complete range of European collision repair equipment including bench systems, fixture sets, measuring systems and straightening/pulling equipment for vehicles ranging from small cars up through heavy-duty trucks. Its equipment has a host of OEM global approvals (homologations). For example, Celette’s Sevenne bench has been approved for use on more than 60 different vehicle brands, including Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Citroen, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Isuzu, Jaguar, Jeep, Lamborghini, Lexus, Maybach, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Porsche, Rolls Royce, Smart, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen, among others. A complete list of homologations is available at celette.com.

The Celette products complement Chief’s extensive line of OEM-approved frame-pulling equipment, vehicle-anchoring systems, measuring systems, joining equipment such as welders and rivet guns, wheel service and alignment equipment, as well as related equipment like adhesive debonders and fume extractors.

“Chief has great respect for Celette’s dedication to highly accurate repairs, and we are excited to represent the brand in the Americas and China,” said Mickey Swartz, vice president of global collision for Chief parent company Vehicle Service Group. “As we continue to see vehicle manufacturers add body shop certification programs or expand the requirements of existing programs, customers can save time and effort by getting all the structural repair equipment they need to achieve certification from a local Chief distributor.”

An array of Celette equipment is on display in the Chief SEMA Show booth no. 10122 this week, including a Sevenne XL bench, Naja measuring system and MZ fixturing system. Additional equipment is showcased in Celette booth no. 11261.

