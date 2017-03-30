Chief University Introduces Industry’s First Joining Technologies Class

Chief University announced it has introduced the first all-encompassing, hands-on collision repair class focused on joining technologies. The one-day Chief University Joining Technologies class is designed to provide estimators and appraisers a thorough understanding of the current welding, riveting and adhesive bonding and removal technologies being used in today’s shops.

“We are constantly updating the training curriculum at Chief University to keep pace with the OEM changes in vehicle design, technology and materials,” says Ken Boylan, global training manager. “Chief is proud to be the first in the industry to offer the opportunity to study and understand the joining technologies OEMs are requiring and want to see implemented in vehicle repair. This class is designed for all skill levels, from first-timers to experienced appraisers and estimators, and provides the most hands-on classroom environment we have ever delivered.”

The Joining Technologies course is a combination of classroom and hands-on experiences in several new joining disciplines. Each student will have the opportunity to participate in the following exercises:

Perform steel and aluminum welding and brazing, using Chief’s virtual welder

Install and remove self-piercing rivets and flow-form screws

Install blind rivets

Perform structural weld bonding and debonding

Perform spot welds with and without adhesive

See a demonstration of carbon fiber repair

Chief University training is certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) for compliance with the Continuing Automotive Service Education (CASE) Standards. The new Chief University Joining Technologies class is approved for I-CAR credit hours through the I-CAR Industry Training Alliance program. Cost for the eight-hour class is $395.

The next Joining Technologies will be offered April 13 in Lewis Center, Ohio. Chief University class offerings are updated frequently. For the most up-to-date schedule, course descriptions and to register, click here.