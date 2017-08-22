Chief Unveils Redesigned Aluminum Repair Station

Chief has redesigned and upgraded its popular MultiTool Aluminum Repair Station.

The station’s all-new cabinet is taller and slimmer, with improved equipment accessibility and five drawers to neatly store contamination-sensitive tools.

The Multitool Aluminum Repair Station comes with the new Chief M30 Pro Alu stud-gun welder and new temperature crayons that enable techs to better determine when metal has been heated to the optimal temperature for pulling out dents.

“With all the new equipment necessary for aluminum repair, shops are concerned about crowded bays and keeping all the aluminum tools clean and separate from those used to repair steel,” said Mickey Swartz, vice president of global product management for Chief. “Chief has addressed both of these issues with the MultiTool Aluminum Repair Station redesign. It features a completely new cabinet with a smaller footprint and more drawers for organized tool storage. It also comes with a new stud-gun welder housed on a slide-out tray that provides better access to the controls.”

The new workstation mobile cabinet has a shop-friendly 24 ½-inch by 34-inch footprint (including handles). Its 40 ¼-inch-tall work surface means techs don’t have to bend as much. Three 10-inch-wide drawers flank a slide-out shelf for the new M30 stud welder. Two larger 25 ⅝-inch-wide bottom drawers provide plenty of isolated room for larger tool storage.

Equipment changes include replacing the M22 AL stud welder with the new Chief M30 Pro Alu stud welder and replacing the infrared thermometer with heat crayons.

The M30 Pro Alu stud welder operates off 115 volts, minimizes through-material transfer of welding heat and includes a built-in grounding mechanism that doesn’t require sanding or grounding cables.

False readings on infrared thermometers can occur when applying high temperatures to shiny aluminum surfaces. The new heat crayons are just as quick and easy to use, and deliver an accurate temperature indication on any type of surface, according to Chief.

The MultiTool Aluminum Repair Station includes:

New mobile cabinet

New M30 Pro Alu stud-gun welder

Anodized aluminum-pulling bar kit

Anodized aluminum-pulling system

Hammer kit with four anodized aluminum hammers

Heat gun

New temperature crayons

New smaller stainless steel wire brush

Heat-shield gel

Angled air-die grinder

Starter kit of aluminum studs and zinc-plated steel eye-bolts in a storage case

“We have received a tremendous amount of feedback from the field, our customers and distributors, on what collision repair shops need to improve their aluminum bays,” Swartz added. “Chief is continually looking at what tools go into our repair station, and how to add or adjust to provide a better experience for the technician.”