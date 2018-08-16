Body Shop Business
News/autonomous car
ago

China Sets National Autonomous Vehicle Testing Standards

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

CARSTAR Intrepid Collision Launches in Colton, California

North Carolina Collision, Automotive Businesses Give Local Veteran New Ride

Caliber Collision and Allstate Donate Recycled Ride to Needy Nevada Family

Colorado Springs Hailstorm Ranks Second in Area for Damage

Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires First Collision Repair Center in Kenosha, Wisconsin

GM Launches New Collision Repair Network

Tesla Body Shops Now Open

Symach, DCR Systems Partner to Build Body Shop of the Future

Crunch Time with Jason Stahl Episode 12: ADAS and Recalibration, Presented by Red Kap

Fourth Annual Texas Auto Body Trade Show and Education Days to be Held Sept. 14-16

China has launched a set of national standards for testing autonomous cars on roads in order to speed up the development of the technology, according to an article by China Daily.

Prior to the announcement, only around a dozen regional governments had issued guidelines for testing autonomous vehicles. These standards varied from region to region, posing barriers for companies that would like to conduct tests in different places. The standards cover tests in 34 different traffic situations as well as under passenger vehicle and commercial ones.

The country expects cars with autonomous functions will account for 50 percent of new vehicles sold by 2020, according to the article. Citizens of China are some of the most optimistic in the world when it comes to autonomous driving, according to Ford’s 2018 Trends Report. Out of those surveyed, 83 percent said they are hopeful for the future of the technology.

To read the full article, click here.

Show Full Article