China Sets National Autonomous Vehicle Testing Standards

China has launched a set of national standards for testing autonomous cars on roads in order to speed up the development of the technology, according to an article by China Daily.

Prior to the announcement, only around a dozen regional governments had issued guidelines for testing autonomous vehicles. These standards varied from region to region, posing barriers for companies that would like to conduct tests in different places. The standards cover tests in 34 different traffic situations as well as under passenger vehicle and commercial ones.

The country expects cars with autonomous functions will account for 50 percent of new vehicles sold by 2020, according to the article. Citizens of China are some of the most optimistic in the world when it comes to autonomous driving, according to Ford’s 2018 Trends Report. Out of those surveyed, 83 percent said they are hopeful for the future of the technology.

