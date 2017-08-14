Body Shop Business
News/3m
ago

Chip Foose, International Auto Painters to Join 3M AAD at 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing Introduces New TEKNA Clearcoat Spray Gun

Chip Foose, International Auto Painters to Join 3M AAD at 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise

Auto Care Association Career Board Now Integrated with Google for Jobs

I-CAR Provides Primer on Park-Assist Systems

Ambassador Supply Featured on No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Dallas Couple Seeking $1 Million from Auto Body Shop that Glued Roof to Car: Lawsuit

Allstate: 500 Claims Adjusters Replaced by QuickFoto App

‘Neighbor from Hell’: State Farm Forced Auto Body Shop to Glue Car Roof, Lawsuit Contends

You’ve Been Slimed! Hagfish Truck Triggers Creepy Collision in Oregon

Anti-Steering Measure Dies After Maine Governor’s Veto

The 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division (AAD) announced it will be celebrating classic car culture at the 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise with legendary automotive designer Chip Foose, and automotive painters from around the world.

The 3M Demonstration and Education Mobile Operations (D.E.M.O.) trailer will showcase the latest 3M solutions for automotive repair and maintenance with hands-on demonstrations for body repair, paint preparation, vehicle painting, paint finishing and vehicle appearance.

As part of the celebration, 3M AAD has invited 10 leading painters from around the world to illustrate their vision of classic car culture on a hood using the 3M PPS System and other 3M automotive products. The hoods will be unveiled at the 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise, and the painters will be available to discuss their creations.

Schedule of events at the 3M D.E.M.O. trailer on Saturday, Aug. 19, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

10:30 a.m. – 3M product demonstrations

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Chip Foose autograph session

12:30 p.m. – Press event to unveil painters’ hoods

2-3:30 p.m. – Chip Foose autograph session

3:30-5 p.m. – Painters’ paint demonstrations

Show Full Article