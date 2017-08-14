Chip Foose, International Auto Painters to Join 3M AAD at 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise

The 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division (AAD) announced it will be celebrating classic car culture at the 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise with legendary automotive designer Chip Foose, and automotive painters from around the world.

The 3M Demonstration and Education Mobile Operations (D.E.M.O.) trailer will showcase the latest 3M solutions for automotive repair and maintenance with hands-on demonstrations for body repair, paint preparation, vehicle painting, paint finishing and vehicle appearance.

As part of the celebration, 3M AAD has invited 10 leading painters from around the world to illustrate their vision of classic car culture on a hood using the 3M PPS System and other 3M automotive products. The hoods will be unveiled at the 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise, and the painters will be available to discuss their creations.

Schedule of events at the 3M D.E.M.O. trailer on Saturday, Aug. 19, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

10:30 a.m. – 3M product demonstrations

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Chip Foose autograph session

12:30 p.m. – Press event to unveil painters’ hoods

2-3:30 p.m. – Chip Foose autograph session

3:30-5 p.m. – Painters’ paint demonstrations