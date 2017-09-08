Chip Foose, Leading Auto Painters Join 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division at 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise

3M Automotive Aftermarket Division held a unique celebration of classic-car culture as part of the 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise week in Detroit, bringing in 10 leading automotive painters from around the world to demonstrate their painting skills with the latest 3M solutions for vehicle painting.

The painters unveiled their creations at the Woodward Dream Cruise.

Legendary automotive designer Chip Foose joined in the Woodward Dream Cruise celebration, with a special appearance for 3M customers and the painters at the historic Ford Piquette Plant, where 3M Wetordry abrasives and 3M masking tape were used in the production of the Model T.

As part of the celebration, the 10 participating painters illustrated their vision of classic-car culture on a hood, using the 3M PPS System and other 3M automotive products. The unique hoods were unveiled at the 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise and the painters discussed their creations with crowd members.

Painters included:

Pablo Prado, KandynChrome, USA

Jacob Miles, Milestone Paint & Body, USA

Connie Manjavinos, PassionateInk, USA

Clay Hoberecht, Best Body Shop, USA

Justin Jimmo, Refinish Network, Canada

Carl-André Giroux, Canada

Danny Schramm, SchrammWerk, Germany

Christian Wilke, Lackabilly, Germany

Carmine De Maria, C.A.D. Custom, Australia

Shane Wanjon, Exclusive Image Paint and Body, USA

“What these painters created in such a short amount of time is amazing,” said Foose. “Each one has a unique style and design, which reflects their take on classic car culture as well as their hometown heritage. These are all beautiful creations, and I look forward to seeing their work on a full vehicle in the future.”

At the Woodward Dream Cruise, the 3M Demonstration and Education Mobile Operations (D.E.M.O.) trailer was prominently located at 13 ½ and Woodward Ave. to showcase the latest 3M solutions for automotive repair and maintenance with hands-on demonstrations for body repair, paint preparation, vehicle painting, paint finishing and vehicle appearance for thousands of spectators. Foose made appearances throughout the day, signing autographs for fans, as did the painters.

“The Woodward Dream Cruise is an incredible gathering of spectacular cars, car lovers, automotive history and great optimism for the automotive industry of the future,” said Dale Ross, U.S. marketing operations manager, 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division. “Working with these painters from around the world was inspiring – they quickly bonded over their shared passion for painting and automobiles. We gained tremendous insight in how painters use our products and solutions, and how we can continue to innovate in the future.”

For more information about 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division, call (877) MMM-CARS, contact your local 3M distributor or 3M sales representative or visit the website.