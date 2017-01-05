Chubb Insurance Says It Will Pay for Pre- and Post-Repair Scans

Chubb Insurance recently communicated with collision repairers that they are going to allow for pre- and post-repair scans on all “modern” vehicles 1990 and newer.

“Your first line on the estimate should read pre-scan at 1.0 hour of body rate, and the last line on the estimate should read post-scan at 1.0 hours of body rate,” said the statement from Chubb. “If you find that the cost of doing the scan is going to be higher, then provide the actual scan report and the invoice and we will reimburse accordingly on the supplement.”

Don Slough is sales director for multi-shop operation Carubba Collision in Buffalo, N.Y., and says Chubb is the first insurer he has seen say something official.

“I work closely with our DRPs for Carubba Collision, and I have reached out to a bunch and they are all taking a ‘wait and see’ approach,” said Slough. “They are treating these scans on a case-by-case basis. Chubb is the only company I have seen put out an official statement, and I am happy to see how positive they are.”

Although not official, reports from the Buffalo market indicate that Allstate has said they will pay .3 hours for each scan, and CSAA will pay .5.

Several automakers, including GM (read statement here), Honda (read statement here) and others, have released official position statements that they require the scanning of damaged vehicles both before and after repairs.