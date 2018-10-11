Collision Industry Conference Releases Agenda for SEMA Show Meeting

The Collision Industry Conference (CIC) announced it has released the agenda of presentations given by each committee for the Oct. 30 meeting in Las Vegas. Presentations are centered around the current and future issues faced in the collision industry, offering the most insightful information available. During the discussions at this forum, participants will also have opportunity for offering feedback and asking questions of the leadership or body at large.

Beginning at 8 a.m. and leading the day is the Marketing Committee discussing how to responsibly grow the reach of CIC. The Education & Training Committee will then give an update on an OEM study about required training skills, as well as training credentials. Toby Chess and his Technical Committee will then present a “Technical Retrospective,” which will then be followed by a special presentation from Gary Ledoux, author of the new book, “YesterWreck: A History of the Collision Repair Industry in America.”

Wrapping up the morning session, the Governmental Committee will focus on state and federal public policy outlook, with a snapshot of the views of collision industry segments. Just after the lunch break, an activity overlay will be given for the Open Systems, Data Access and Sharing Task Force.

In the afternoon, the Insurer-Repairer Relations Committee will have a panel discussion about “3rd Party Claims Models & Processes,” including first notice of loss, damage assessments and when the third party is also a repairer.

The Definitions Committee will review their process for new terms in the CIC Wiki-Glossary, as well as the project to have a Spanish language version of the glossary. Finally, the session will conclude with the Emerging Technologies Committee following up with scanning, diagnostics and calibration updates, OE recommendations, and the Advanced Diagnostics and Safety Technician Position update.