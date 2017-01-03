The Collision Industry Conference (CIC) Emerging Technologies Committee has invited all those interested to participate in the Scanning & Diagnostics in Collision Repair Task Force. Approximately 30 participants from segments including OEMs, repairers, equipment companies, trade groups and insurers have been working together to discuss the topic and identify issues and possible solutions.

The task force has identified its mission and put forth goals as it relates to the topic that include the following:

Educate and inform all interested parties

Protect the consumer – enable proper repairs

Minimize friction between all parties in the claims, customer service and repair processes

The task force formed two work groups to continue the work:

Definitions – Identify the various terms used today and seek agreement from OEs and other parties involved to the various scan processes, and add other terms as necessary. Chair: Chuck Olson, AirPro Diagnostics

When to Scan/How to Integrate OEM Info – How to integrate OE procedures into the estimating/claims/repair process. Identifying when scanning is required. Potential integration into estimating systems. Chair: Jake Rodenroth, Collision Diagnostic Services

“The work of this group is critical to our industry,” said Guy Bargnes of Painter’s Supply & Equipment Company and incoming CIC chairman. “The issues of scanning and diagnostic procedures are among the most critical facing the collision repair industry today. We must get our collective arms around this issue, and we invite all interested parties to participate.”

Added Jack Rozint, vice president, APD Repair with Mitchell and CIC Emerging Technologies Committee Chair, “I am confident we can find solutions to address all stakeholders’ concerns while ensuring a complete and safe repair for the consumer. The group we have assembled represents some of the best minds in our industry, and we all are committed to addressing the issues at hand.”

For more information about the committee and its current draft work products, click here. Those interested in participating should contact the committee at [email protected].