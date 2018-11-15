CIC Opens Simple Survey for Industry Issues, Topics for Meetings

The Collision Industry Conference (CIC) 2019-2020 Chairman Jeff Peevy has announced that he would like feedback from the industry on issues they face in today’s collision repair market. The ten-question survey will contribute this information to what is commonly referred to as the “planning meeting” of CIC, held January 16-17, 2019 in Palm Springs, Ca. This gives anyone opportunity to shape the future of issues addressed by the committees through the next two years.

Link to Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MTNFRC6

Hoping to gain further insight to day-to-day pain points, the newly appointed chairman is looking for all segments to give their thoughts.

“As I prepare for my first meeting as Chair of this conference, I want to ensure we understand the issues and opportunities from as many individuals and segments as possible,” said Peevy. This means the perspective from collision repair technicians, owner/managers and insurers, suppliers, OEM’s and others. The collective feedback will help us identify common ground to move forward on, sincerely and respectfully. I want to be as open for feedback as possible.”

Filling out the simple survey is an easy way to contribute to the betterment of the collision industry as a whole.

To attend the January CIC meeting, simply register online in advance, or show up at the door.

JANUARY 16-17: (WED / THURS)

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA

Register Online

Palm Springs Hilton

Reservations: 1-800-445-8667 (CIC Rate: $174)

Online Hotel Reservations

Meeting Time: 8:00am – 5:00pm Thursday Only

Reception: 6:30pm Wednesday

To see the full meeting schedule or sign up to attend, visit: www.ciclink.com. To receive email alerts, send an email to [email protected] with your request.