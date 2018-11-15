Body Shop Business
News/cic
ago

CIC Opens Simple Survey for Industry Issues, Topics for Meetings

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Annual Performance Reviews: Yes or No?

CARSTAR Advantage Collision, Collision Express Open in Virginia

Henkel Opens Vehicle Repair Training & Application Center in North America

ABPA Member Meyer Distributing’s Mike Braun Elected to U.S. Senate

National Auto Body Council Creates “NABC Day”

PPG to Acquire Automotive Refinish Products Manufacturer SEM Products, Inc.

Subaru Changes Position Statement on Scanning

Suspect Charged in Shootout at Alabama Auto Body Shop

DeVilbiss to Launch Next-Generation Spray Gun at SEMA 2018

ITW Evercoat Wins SEMA New Product Award for Collision Repair & Refinish

Collision Industry Conference Definitions Committee talked about its 2017 agenda

The Collision Industry Conference (CIC) 2019-2020 Chairman Jeff Peevy has announced that he would like feedback from the industry on issues they face in today’s collision repair market. The ten-question survey will contribute this information to what is commonly referred to as the “planning meeting” of CIC, held January 16-17, 2019 in Palm Springs, Ca. This gives anyone opportunity to shape the future of issues addressed by the committees through the next two years.

Link to Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MTNFRC6

Hoping to gain further insight to day-to-day pain points, the newly appointed chairman is looking for all segments to give their thoughts.

“As I prepare for my first meeting as Chair of this conference, I want to ensure we understand the issues and opportunities from as many individuals and segments as possible,” said Peevy. This means the perspective from collision repair technicians, owner/managers and insurers, suppliers, OEM’s and others. The collective feedback will help us identify common ground to move forward on, sincerely and respectfully. I want to be as open for feedback as possible.”

Filling out the simple survey is an easy way to contribute to the betterment of the collision industry as a whole.

To attend the January CIC meeting, simply register online in advance, or show up at the door.

JANUARY 16-17: (WED / THURS)
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA
Register Online

Palm Springs Hilton
Reservations: 1-800-445-8667 (CIC Rate: $174)
Online Hotel Reservations

Meeting Time: 8:00am – 5:00pm Thursday Only
Reception: 6:30pm Wednesday

To see the full meeting schedule or sign up to attend,  visit: www.ciclink.com. To receive email alerts, send an email to [email protected] with your request.

Show Full Article