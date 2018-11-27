CIC Reminds Industry About Upcoming Meeting

The Collision Industry Conference (CIC) is reminding the industry that there is still time to sign up for the January meeting.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, Jan. 16, and run through Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019 in Palm Springs, Calif., at the Palm Springs Hilton. Reservations can be made by calling (800) 445-8667 or online. The CIC group rate is $174.

There will be a reception at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday followed by a full day of presentations from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday.

Room blocks will be held until 45 days prior to the event, at which time they will be dropped. Reservations attempted after this date are subject to availability and possibly non-group rates.

For more information, click here.