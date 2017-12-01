Collision Industry Conference Seeks Input on Industry Issues, Value of 2017 Meetings

The Collision Industry Conference (CIC) is asking the industry and CIC attendees to participate in a brief survey.

The objective of the survey is to determine the current top issues impacting the collision repair industry as well as to measure the value of CIC meetings that took place at various venues throughout 2017.

Results of the survey will help guide the direction of CIC in 2018.

The survey is open to anyone interested in providing input to CIC. It asks all respondents, from their individual perspectives, to list the top three issues of concern as it relates to the collision industry.

“We ran a similar survey at this time last year as we prepared for the bi-annual CIC Planning Meeting,” said Guy Bargnes, current CIC chairman. “The results were both encouraging and insightful. The 2016 survey responses were used to shape the structure of CIC committee activity and the content of CIC meetings.

“The current survey is designed as both a brief scorecard on how we did in 2017 and a request to those interested to list their current concerns which we will use to guide CIC action in the coming year. We are all aware of the staggering pace of change in our industry, so I hope that everyone with a stake in CIC will take the couple of minutes to complete the current survey. It will assist not only CIC and the many committee members and participants, but also the entire collision repair industry.”

The next CIC meeting will be held Jan. 17-18, 2018 in Palm Springs, Calif. Complete meeting details are on the CIC website.

The Collision Industry Conference is a forum made up of participants from all industry segments for the purpose of discussing and exploring the issues that occur among them, to fulfill the mission of “a collision industry in which all segments work together to enable a complete, safe, and quality repair.”

Through discussion and research during meetings and extensive interim committee work, CIC attempts to form consensus on various issues, aware that all such findings are nonbinding and voluntarily accepted.