CIECA Adds axitech as Corporate Member

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has announced the addition of axitech as a corporate member. Based in the UK, axitech specializes in automated crash detection and intelligent accident data exchange for connected cars. The company recently launched its services in the U.S.

“We are keen to engage with bodies such as CIECA as we see this as key to delivering services to the highest possible standards,” said Aiden Dunne, director of research and development for axitech. “We hope to learn from what other CIECA members are doing and hopefully work with some of them in the future.”

Dunne said the company acquires crash severity data from sensors ﬁtted into cars that automatically detect collisions.

“We combine this data with supplementary data gathered from a smartphone application used to manage the automated deployment of emergency services and collect contextual data,” said Dunne. “The data is then sent to our platform to be enriched with proprietary algorithms and external data sources and normalized for crash supply chain providers, such as insurers and repair companies.”

For more information about axitech, visit axitech.co.

