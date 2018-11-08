CIECA Adds Broadly as Corporate Member

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Broadly has joined CIECA as a corporate member. Founded in 2013, Broadly assists thousands of small businesses grow their reputation online through better reviews and better communication with their end customers.

“Broadly is excited to join CIECA as we are heavily focused on the auto service and collision industries,” said Chris DeIanni, who focuses on business development for the company. “There is a clear need to improve customer communication in this mobile first and messaging first world. We know that joining CEICA will help us gain further insight into this successful vertical, which will enable us to help more small businesses grow.”

DeIanni said that online reviews and local SEO are the most impactful ways for small businesses to get seen and found by today’s consumers.

For more information about Broadly, visit www.broadly.com.