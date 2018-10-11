CIECA Adds EMACS Management Systems as Corporate Member.

CIECA has announced the addition of EMACS as a corporate member. The UK-based company develops, installs and supports body shop management systems. EMACS has received the ABP Club Repairers’ Choice Award for ‘Best Management System’ for the last nine years.

Chris Mortimer, general manager, said that EMACS software enables body shops to effectively ‘load’ their operation to its maximum capacity. EMACS features include estimating, parts, invoicing and mobile applications.

EMACS is currently expanding its operations and moving into accident repair markets overseas in areas such as Malta, Bahrain, Jamaica, Hungary, Bratislava and Bulgaria. Mortimer said that recent software installations prompted EMACS to become a CIECA Corporate Member.